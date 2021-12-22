Truck fire shuts down westbound Loop 820 in North Richland Hills

The crash happened near 820 and Meadow Lakes, near the Iron Horse Golf Club.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — All lanes of westbound Loop 820 through North Richland Hills were blocked after a major truck fire Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near 820 and Meadow Lakes, near the Iron Horse Golf Club.

Police said the crash involved a fuel tanker, garbage truck and possible one more vehicle.

Eastbound lanes remained open while officials investigated the crash, but westbound lanes were shut down.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from one vehicle involved in the crash.

At least one person was injured, police said, but their condition was not know. More information was not yet available.

VEHICLE FIRE 🔥: A major issue working on North Loop 820 in Tarrant County. AVOID AREA. This is in N. Richland Hills.



🚧ALL LANES BLOCKED 🚧



*Glenview Dr./ Western Ctr. Blvd. is at least two options to get around this one. @WFAA @WFAADaybreak pic.twitter.com/pWzMxiWS0j — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) December 22, 2021