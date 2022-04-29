Troy Aikman serving beers at Dallas bar Friday night

The Super Bowl winner and Hall-of-Famer will be serving beers at Bar Louie at The Shops at Park Lane to celebrate his Eight Elite Light Lager beer.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman will be in Northeast Dallas Friday night, serving drinks to customers and Cowboys fans alike.

The Super Bowl winner and Hall-of-Famer will be serving beers at Bar Louie at The Shops at Park Lane Friday at 5 p.m. to celebrate his Eight Elite Light Lager beer. This coincides with launch events for his product.

Bar Louie is asking customers to get there early to grab a seat and enjoy happy hour, which starts at 4 p.m.

Aikman's team says his beer has a very slight sweetness with a slight fruitiness to it as well.

The 55-year-old former Cowboys quarterback first announced in January 2022 his new beer, which he calls a low-calorie, light beer aimed at the health-conscious consumer. He said he assembled a team with the goal of creating a beer that didn’t force drinkers to jeopardize their otherwise healthy living decisions.

When the beer was officially released in February, Aikman also went to Austin to help debut his product by serving the first pints at Lavaca Street Bar in The Domain NORTHSIDE.