Troy Aikman conquered pro football, now he's dropping dimes on big beer

The Cowboys legend finally revealed his big project, and it's a low-calorie beer aimed at the health-conscious drinker. Will you pick some up?

DALLAS — Introducing a new beer to the market is like throwing a pass into triple coverage. The window of opportunity is incredibly small and there are no guarantees.

If there’s a guy who can make that throw, it’s Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman.

Aikman recently took to Instagram to announce “Eight Elite Light Lager,” a low-calorie, light beer aimed at the health-conscious consumer. It’s a project he has been hinting at for a while now on various social media platforms.

Aikman has long been known for his commitment to living a healthy lifestyle, and according to his video on Instagram, he assembled a team with the goal of creating a beer that didn’t force drinkers to jeopardize their otherwise healthy living decisions.

The first beer from Eight brewing company has yet to hit shelves, but according to the official website, it contains 90 calories and 2.6 carbs per 12 oz serving. No ABV has been given as of yet.