Case of former Angels employee in Skaggs death goes to jury

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room in 2019 before the start of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers.

FORT WORTH, Texas — After just over a week, a Fort Worth jury has begun deliberating on the case of a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing the drugs that killed pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

During closing arguments, federal prosecutors said they proved Eric Kay was the only person who could have given Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death. But, a defense attorney suggested in closing arguments the government’s case against Kay was built on assumptions.

Kay faces drug distribution and drug conspiracy charges faces 20 years to life on one of the drug charges, if convicted.

During the trial, several MLB players took the stand and testified that they received oxycodone pills from Kay.

Kay, who had been thought would take the stand, did not testify on his behalf.