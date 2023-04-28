Tom Thumb just turned 75. And they celebrated with a 75-pallet donation to the North Texas Food Bank.

The North Texas grocery chain marked its 75th anniversary in operation on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Tom Thumb is celebrating its 75th year in a big way by donating 75 pallets of non-perishable products to the North Texas Food Bank.

The North Texas grocery chain marked its 75th anniversary in operation on Wednesday. To celebrate, the company's leaders joined those with the food bank at the Tom Thumb on Lovers Lane and Greenville in Dallas, where the donation was given to the food bank.

The donated items from Tom Thumb's Own Brands include peanut butter, canned chicken, canned vegetables and mac 'n' cheese. The grocer also partnered with vendors for the donation, including: Barilla (which donated a truckload of pasta), Kellogg's (which donated Frosted Flakes), Hormel Foods, Martin's Famous Potato Rolls, Quaker, McKee Foods, Flowers Bakery, Mondelez, Pampers and Nestle Purina.

The event ended up with three tractor-trailers filled with food items for the food bank.

“We are thrilled to make this donation today, at a time when food banks and food pantries are seeing increased need”, Wes Jackson, Tom Thumb Division President, said in a press release. “Since the founding of Tom Thumb, giving back to the community has always been a company focus. We are in the people business and are so glad to know this product will directly benefit our North Texas neighbors who are facing food insecurity.”