Two different people broke into a Dallas thrift store overnight, authorities say.

According to Dallas police, the incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at the Rescue Thrift Store near the 2300 block of Oats Drive.

Investigators say a man wearing all black broke the front window of the store, stole items and fled the scene. Then around 4 a.m., a second male entered the thrift store through a broken door and also took items.

At this time no arrests have been made and detectives are unsure if the two suspects worked together on the burglary.

