The Colony police arrest suspect for alleged Twitter threats against US Supreme Court

Police say the suspect was arrested for terroristic threat.

THE COLONY, Texas — Police arrested a resident of The Colony on Thursday after he reportedly made threats online toward the U.S. Supreme Court.

Police say they were contacted by the FBI last Friday regarding the online threats, and that he was believed to reside in The Colony.

Officers from The Colony Police Department searched for the suspect at their residence but they were not immediately found.

Police say they conducted an investigation with the FBI and were able to obtain probable cause for an arrest.

Officers later returned to the suspect's residence where he was found and placed under arrest for terroristic threat.