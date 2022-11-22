Money is tight. Can't afford a Thanksgiving meal? There is help available in DFW

The American Farm Bureau estimates a Thanksgiving meal now costs 20% more than it did last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Thanksgiving meals are more expensive this year, and there is help available if you need it.

Wednesday, Dream Center Dallas will host its annual Thanksgiving food distribution.

"When you see a mom with desperate eyes saying, 'I wasn’t going to be able to say I wasn’t going to be able to have thanksgiving with my family,' and you’re able to give that, that’s the most beautiful thing in the world," Dream Center Director Kacie Kintz told WFAA.

Thanks to inflation, the supply chain and the avian flu, the American Farm Bureau estimates a Thanksgiving meal now costs 20% more than it did last year.

Wednesday, Dream Center will distribute 500 meal kits at 1900 South Ewing Avenue in Dallas. The distribution begins at 3:00 p.m, but Kintz told WFAA she'd advise folks arrive early if they want to secure a meal kit.

"I know we’ll see people there by noon, for sure we will," said Kitz.

There are 500 kits, which include Turkey, pie and produce.

The distribution is first come, first served.

Dream Center has about 200 volunteers ready to pack and distribute meals, but Kitz said they are still short a handful of Spanish speaking volunteers.

"We have a large population of Spanish speaking individuals that come through, so we are in need of Spanish speaking volunteers to help serve and meet with those families."