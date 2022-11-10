North Texas food banks prepare for Thanksgiving, higher demand

Here's how you can help local food banks

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Thursday marks exactly two weeks away from Thanksgiving. And food banks need your help.

TARRANT AREA FOOD BANK

“As inflation bit, those numbers surged to a million meals a week, which is what we were distributing at the height of the pandemic,” TAFB’s Stephen Raeside.

Raeside said TAFB expects to give out 15,000 holiday meals next week alone. They have a big holiday food giveaway event on Nov. 17 at AT&T Stadium from 9 to 12 p.m. Families will receive food on a first come, first served basis.

“Because of inflation, the numbers at these distributions are going to be far, far higher (than in the past),” Raeside added.

TAFB said it has been spending $1.3 million each month to buy food for the million meals a week they provide.

“It’s been a perfect storm because for most of our food, we rely on surplus in the food industry supply chain,” Raeside said. “And that just disappeared this spring so we’re having to purchase food to make up that deficit.”

This week, TAFB kicked off its Holidays of Hope Gift Catalog, which allows people to make online donations towards holiday meals. For more information, click here.

Want to volunteer with TAFB? Click here.

NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

NTFB told WFAA they’ve seen a 17% increase in food distribution since March “due to inflation.”

Data shows they went from providing 10.5 million meals a month to 12.3 million meals a month.