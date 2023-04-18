Texas gun bills heard in community safety hearings in Austin

"We live in a time when the sanctity of the second amendment is given higher priority than the lives of our community members," said state Rep. Vikki Goodwin.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — On Tuesday, a number of gun safety bills were presented in front of the Community Safety Select Committee in Austin.

Many of the bills have flown under the radar, and the biggest ones have been publicized for days leading up to the hearings.

One of the first bills the committee heard was House Bill 1007, which would keep firearms out of group homes that serve vulnerable populations.

"How many more must pay the ultimate price until we close these loopholes?" said a speaker who testified in favor of the bill.

House Bill 1138 was also introduced in the early hours of the day. It would stiffen penalties for firing recklessly into the air.

"The word 'reckless' bothers me," said an opponent to the bill who feels the bill unfairly targets ranchers who have their own gun ranges.

But, it's House Bill 2744 that many are talking about. It would raise the age to buy assault weapons from 18 to 21.

"We live in a time when the sanctity of the second amendment is given higher priority than the lives of our community members," said state Rep. Vikki Goodwin.

The bill specifically names semi-automatic rifles. Families of Uvalde victims met in Austin o Tuesday morning and were prepared to testify with the Community Safety Select Committee.

"We've come here damn near every week and it shouldn't have to be this way," said the father of one of the Uvalde tragedy victims. "They chose to do nothing and my son is dead because of that."

Other gun safety bills call for strict oversight of firearms dealers, another would require an instant criminal background check for private dealers, and another bill that would require three business days from the time a gun is purchased and delivered.

The lawmakers proposing the bills know its an uphill battle. The Republican-controlled legislature has historically denied gun control measures.