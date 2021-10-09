Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19

Allen West said on Twitter that he has received monoclonal antibody injections and expects to be hospitalized.

GARLAND, Texas — A tea party firebrand who is running for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas says he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.

Allen West announced on Twitter Saturday that he also expects to be hospitalized and that his wife has also received monoclonal antibodies.

"Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95," West said in his latest tweet around 4 p.m. Saturday.

"My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious," he added.

1/ I want to thank all of you for your prayers. Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95. pic.twitter.com/8YbVNVfzOe — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021

According to his Twitter account, Allen West did not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

West is a former Texas Republican Party chair and Florida congressman.