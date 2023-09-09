Tens of thousands across North Texas remain without power following Friday night's storms

Oncor says its working to restore power to 75,000 statewide customers without power — down from an overnight peak of 125,000. Tarrant County endured the most damage.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Utility officials say tens of thousands of people across Texas remain without power on Saturday morning after storms rolled through the state on Friday night, downing trees and power lines, and damaging electrical equipment.

In a statement issued Saturday, transmission and distribution electric utility Oncor confirmed that approximately 75,000 customers across the state are still without power in the wake of the storms, with that number having peaked at 125,000 customers on Friday night.

Oncor's outage map reflects the same information.

Tarrant County took the brunt of the damage and continues to endure the most outages. There, Oncor reports there 57,952 customers are still without power, primarily in the southern portions of the county.

In Dallas County, Oncor says 4,733 remain without power as a result of the storms, which brought winds gusting in excess of 60 miles per hour and frequent lightning strikes across the state.

In Johnson County, an additional 4,211 are without power, according to Oncor reports. Another 1,967 in Parker County and 1,691 in Denton County are also affected, Oncor says.

In its statement, Oncor said its teams are "working around the clock until power can be restored" and that its crews began its effort to restore power as soon as it was safe to do so. Additionally, teams from unaffected regions of Oncor’s service area have been brought in to support those efforts, the statement said.

Restoring all service could take some time, however. Oncor's statement noted that Oncor vegetation management personnel have to remove tree limbs and branches before repairing and rebuilding damaged lines and equipment.

Oncor's statement also urges safety among customers in affected areas, encouraging them to stay away from downed power lines and call 911 if they see any. Oncor also urges customers to not try removing debris from power lines themselves, and to use caution when driving in areas with heavy debris.