Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first to come to the Lone Star State.

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago.

In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first to come to the Lone Star State. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, took a 13-day trip through the United States that included three days in Texas. They visited San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

While in Austin, the queen took some time to speak to the crowd. During that speech, she gave some comments and praise for the pride that she sees in Texans.

"No state commands such fierce pride and loyalty," Queen Elizabeth II said. "Lesser mortals are pitied for the misfortune in not being born Texan."

During her trip to Dallas, the queen stayed at the Adolphus Hotel. During her stay, the queen's itinerary included:

Dallas Love Field (1:30 p.m.)

Meyerson Symphony Center concert (4:00 p.m.)

Garden Center reception (6:15 p.m.)

Dinner at Hall of State (7:00 p.m.)

Leave Dallas Love Field (8:30 p.m.)

The royal couple was welcomed to the airport by meeting Dallas Mayor Annette Strauss and Mayor Kay Granger of Fort Worth. While at the Meyerson, the Dallas Wind Symphony performed "God Save the Queen" and "The Star Spangled Banner."

As Princess Elizabeth, she made her first public broadcast in 1940 when she was 14, sending a wartime message to children evacuated to the countryside or overseas.