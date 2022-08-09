Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II sat on the throne longer than any monarch in Britain’s history. Earlier this year, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

LONDON, UK — Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history and who recently celebrated her diamond jubilee, has died. She was 96.

The queen died at her summer residence in Scotland. Members of the royal family had traveled to be at her bedside after doctors announced Thursday they were “concerned” for her health.

With the death of the queen, her son Charles, automatically becomes monarch, even though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.

Elizabeth was born in the Mayfair area of London on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V. She was named Elizabeth after her mother. Her middle name of Alexandra was after George V's mother, who had died six months earlier. The middle name Mary was after her paternal grandmother.

She was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Her only sibling was younger sister Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.

Elizabeth’s father became king on the abdication of his brother King Edward VIII in 1936. From then, she was the heir presumptive. She took the throne in 1953 at the age of 27 after father died.

She married Philip, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, on Nov. 20, 1947. He died April 9, 2021, at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage.

Elizabeth was privately home schooled and started public duties during World War II, serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, which was similar to America’s Women’s Army Corps. Biography.com says Elizabeth took a six-week course on auto mechanic, learning how to tear apart, repair and rebuild engines. A 1947 article in Collier's magazine said, “One of her major joys was to get dirt under her nails and grease stains in her hands, and display these signs of labor to her friends.” Elizabeth rose to the rank of Second Subaltern to Junior Commander.

Philip attended the Royal Naval College starting in 1939 at 18 years old, just before the start of World War II. It was there that Elizabeth remembered meeting Philip for the first time. The young Elizabeth developed a crush on Philip, and they eventually began a relationship. The two were great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria, making them distant cousins.

World leaders, including President Joe Biden, conveyed their concern for the monarch. Biden told Truss that "his and the first lady’s thoughts are solidly and squarely with the Queen today and her family,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The queen talked with Biden last year at Windsor Castle. She has met with 13 U.S. presidents, including every American leader since Dwight Eisenhower, except for Lyndon Johnson.

Since assuming the throne after the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, Elizabeth has been a symbol of stability as Britain negotiated the end of empire, the dawn of the information age and the mass migration that transformed the country into a multicultural society.

That steadfastness was seen Tuesday when she oversaw the handover of power from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Truss in a series of carefully choreographed events steeped in the traditions of Britain’s 1,000-year-old monarchy.

Throughout her tenure, the queen has also built a bond with the people of Great Britain through a seemingly endless series of public appearances as she opened libraries, dedicated hospitals and bestowed honors on deserving citizens.

“I have no knowledge of precisely her health condition, but I get the feeling, somehow, we might be being prepared for something,” Deborah Langton, 67, a semi-retired translator, said outside Buckingham Palace. “And if that is, you know, the end, then that’s going to be very sad, I think, for a lot of people.”

Elizabeth, who famously dedicated her “whole life” to the service of Britain and the Commonwealth on her 21st birthday, has ruled out the idea of abdicating. As recently as Wednesday she issued a statement after the killing of at least 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, saying: “I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time.”

But the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April of last year reminded the country that the reign of the only monarch most people in Britain have ever known was finite. During a funeral that was limited to just 30 mourners because of pandemic restrictions, the queen was forced to sit alone, hidden behind a black face mask, as she contemplated the loss of the man who had been at her side for more than 70 years.

That truth was the subtext of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as newspapers, TV news shows and the walls of the palace were filled with images of Elizabeth as she evolved from a glamorous young queen in crown and diamonds to a kind of global grandmother known for her omnipresent handbag and love of horses and corgis.

Charles was front and center throughout the festivities as he stood in for his mother and demonstrated he was ready to take on her mantle.

Wearing a ceremonial scarlet tunic and bearskin hat, he reviewed the troops during the Queen’s Birthday Parade on the opening day of the jubilee. The next day, he was the last guest to enter St. Paul’s Cathedral and took his seat at the front of the church for a service of thanksgiving in honor of the queen. At a star-studded concert in front of Buckingham Palace, he delivered the main tribute to the woman he addressed as “Your Majesty, Mummy.”

But on Thursday, the nation’s attention was firmly fixed on the queen, with the BBC switching to nonstop coverage of the monarch’s condition.