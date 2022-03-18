'She was a special servant': Eastland Co. deputy dies trying to save others in wildfires, police say

"I know she loved everyone, and she loved the community of Gorman and Eastland County," the deputy's son said in a Facebook post.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputy died while trying to save others from the Eastland Complex fire Thursday, according to a social media posts from the Cisco Police Department and the deputy's son.

"It is with very heavy hearts that today we learned of the death of one our Eastland County Deputies who put it all on the line last night trying to save people from the horrible fires," the Cisco Police Department said in the post. "Our sister Barbara Fenley will be deeply missed. She was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends and colleagues as they mourn. RIP dear friend, you will be missed."

Fenley's son, Jon, thanked the community in his Facebook post for the outpouring of love and prayers.

"I wanna thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers, and I wanna thank everyone for helping us find mom," Jon Fenley said. "Unfortunately, with the saddest news my mom has passed away. I just ask that you give us privacy in this moment while we collect our thoughts. I love everyone and I know she loved everyone and she loved the community of Gorman and Eastland County."