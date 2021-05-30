Texas Democrats abandon House floor, blocking passage of voting bill before final deadline

In a last ditch attempt to block a sweeping GOP voting bill, all Democrats walked off the House floor Sunday night.

In a last ditch attempt to block a sweeping GOP voting bill, all Democrats walked off the House floor Sunday night, trying to prevent a vote on the legislation before a fatal deadline.

Debate on Senate Bill 7 had extended over several hours as the Texas House neared a midnight cutoff to give final approval to legislation. Democrats had appeared to be trickling off the floor throughout the night, a number of their desks appearing empty, missing the keys that unlock the voting devices attached to their desks.

The Republican priority bill is an expansive piece of legislation that would alter nearly the entire voting process, create new limitations to early voting hours, ratchet up voting-by-mail restrictions and curb local voting options, like drive-thru voting.

During an earlier vote to adopt a resolution allowing last-minute additions to the bill, just 35 of 67 Democrats appeared to cast a vote. Around 10:30 p.m., the remaining Democrats were seen walking out of the chamber.

Their absence left the House without enough members to reach a quorum — which requires two-thirds of the 150 House members to be present — needed to take a vote.