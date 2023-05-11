North Texas students stage school walkouts against gun violence amid recent mass shooting at Allen outlet mall

Nearly 100 students from Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas were among those who participated in school walkouts on Thursday.

DALLAS — Students at schools across North Texas staged walkouts against gun violence.

About 100 students at Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas were among those who walked out. The teens walked outside to the football field. They locked arms and silently marched for nearly a half hour.

The demonstration was organized by students. However, it was an act of civic engagements some administrators supported.

"Unfortunately, this has been a constant conversation with tragedies that happen across the country. In particular, when they involve children and/or schools,” said Dr. Veronica Alonzo, associate superintendent of Dallas Catholic Schools.

Students at Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas are among those participating in a national school walkout. The students said they are raising awareness about gun violence and how it affects youth, schools, and communities. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/CLKTQF7v78 — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) May 11, 2023

Students from Texas cities including Dallas, Richardson, Plano, and Allen were among those who participating in a national push for student walkouts against gun violence on Thursday. The event took place in light of the tragic mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall on Saturday, May 6, that left eight people dead and several people injured.

Many students said the stance they took is about awareness and making their voices heard.

“As a whole, Dallas is dealing with a lot of tragedy, right now,” said King David Reeves, founder of Mentor Connector.

Mentor Connector is a Dallas-based organization that works to pair mentors with young people who need them. The group and its partners toured several Dallas schools this week to discuss social emotional learning, discovering purpose, careers and safety. The group and its panelists also visited campuses where students recently lost peers to gun violence.

“Just like students don't know what resources are out there and available, nobody knows who where to go to, who to ask. So, Mentor Connector just wants to bring the recourses to them,” said Reeves.