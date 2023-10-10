Rangers' playoff run an economic boon to Arlington

Local hotels and restaurants stand to benefit most from the Rangers success, Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Brent DeRaad said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers' success has been an economic boon to the city of Arlington, Arlington Convention & Visitor's Bureau president Brent DeRaad says.

Home playoff games will further benefit hotels and restaurants this week, drawing thousands to the city's entertainment district.

"We love seeing it happen, especially in the middle of a week," DeRaad told WFAA ahead of Texas's first home playoff game in seven years. "It's a great opportunity to showcase Arlington and our entertainment district to the rest of the metroplex and, hopefully, to a national television audience."

DeRaad notes a capacity crowd could generate about $4 million in direct economic impact for the surrounding area each game, assuming fans spend about $100 on tickets, parking and food.

According to booking websites, fewer than a dozen rooms at the Live! by Loews hotel adjacent to Globe Life Field were available Tuesday night.

Restaurants and shops in downtown Arlington will benefit from a playoff run, too.

"The type of season the Rangers have had really brought in far more people than we saw in the summer of 2022," DeRaad said. "In terms of our hotels, restaurants, and shopping... everybody benefited this summer."

The Rangers will host at least two more playoff games at Globe Life Field this season. The team has not yet participated in a playoff game in its new ballpark, which opened during the pandemic in 2020.

Tuesday's divisional game against the Baltimore Orioles will also serve as a sort of test for bigger events already planned for the entertainment district, DeRaad said.

"We'll learn a lot from traffic patterns and spending patterns," DeRaad said. "It will probably help us a lot as we get ready for the MLB All-Star Game next year."

By then, construction on buildings surrounding the new stadium should be mostly complete.