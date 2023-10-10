Rangers want fans to sing Creed at ALDS home game. Here's why.

Apparently, Texas started playing Creed songs in the second half of the season before games when they were struggling. Now, the rock phenomenon has taken over DFW.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers were up-and-down in the back half of the season, but what lifted them up has recently come to light, and it's not surprising the phenomenon it has struck with the fanbase.

Before Game 2 of the ALDS, Texas pitcher Andrew Heaney revealed to the Rangers play-by-play voice Jared Sandler that throughout the second half of the season, they started playing Creed songs before games. The team's credence in Creed jams apparently helped them get through the rough patches, and it has become a phenomenon among the Rangers fanbase.

Sports fans in DFW are no stranger to a Creed crossover – with arguably one of the most viral and iconic halftime shows ever performed. During a performance of "Higher" at the Thanksgiving Cowboys game in 2001, an aerialist draped in white sheets flew across Texas Stadium.

So, naturally, the DFW sports scene naturally took this and ran with it. Before the day was even over, Matt Hicks integrated Creed into the call of Mitch Garver's grand slam.

Rangers rookie Evan Carter, who wasn't even born yet when Creed released its biggest hits in 1999 and 2001 (he was born in 2002), told Sandler he had heard of Creed before, but has become more familiar of the band as of late. He said his favorite song is "One Last Breath." Carter added the team has even played Creed on the bus rides, and they have handshakes tied to Creed songs.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy wasn't in the target demographic, either.

"I don't know a lot of their songs, to be honest," said Bochy on Monday. "I do know we're playing a lot of Creed, that's not in my lane, to be honest."

Creed has caught wind of the Rangers' affinity for their classics and wished them well online.

"Let's go Rangers, let's go!," the band posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Heaney also told Sandler that if Creed songs were played at Globe Life Field on Tuesday (Game 3) or Wednesday (Game 4, if needed), and fans started belting the song, it would fire the team up! DJ CStatz, the Texas Rangers official DJ, already shared a screenshot that Creed is loaded and ready to go.

So, Rangers fans, you might want to get those pipes ready to belt those ballads. It's Rock-tober, time. Let's help lift the Rangers "Higher" with your "One Last Breath." It's worth "My Sacrifice." (how many Creed titles can I shoehorn into this story?)

"Are You Ready?"