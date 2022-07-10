Beloved Rangers, Cowboys radio engineer Ted Nichols-Payne dies at 56

Nichols-Payne worked as the Rangers' radio network engineer for nearly 30 years.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ted Nichols-Payne, the Texas Rangers' radio network engineer for nearly 30 years, collapsed in the parking lot of Globe Life Field before Sunday's game against Minnesota and died at a hospital. He was 56.

Nichols-Payne worked in Dallas for 31 years at the company now called Audacy and formerly CBS Radio. He was the primary engineer and technical director on Rangers’ radio broadcasts from 1995-2010, first on KRLD-AM and then on 105.3 The FAN. He resumed that role when the Rangers’ English radio rights returned to 105.3 in 2015.

"Ted’s dedication and attention to detail made him an expert engineer who provided an outstanding technical quality to our broadcasts," Rangers spokesman John Blake said. "All of us with the Rangers’ organization send our deepest sympathies to Ted’s family. He will certainly be missed."

Nichols-Payne was also the radio network engineer for the Dallas Cowboys.

The team shared a statement on Twitter:

"We were all deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Ted Nichols-Payne, long-time radio network engineer and friend to all that knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his three daughters, his friends and family and to the Audacy family," the Cowboys said.

Many who work in radio in the North Texas area and knew Nichols-Payne offered their condolences.

"We are all devastated. Ted was a great friend and a kind, compassionate and caring person. He so adored his three daughters. Can’t imagine what it will be like for all of us without him. RIP Ted," Rangers' radio voice Eric Nadel said on Twitter.

"When people work together for decades, they are family. We lost a family member today. The BELOVED engineer of @dallascowboys and @rangers radio broadcasts, Ted Nichols-Payne, died suddenly at 56. We are speechless. Perfect at his job. Better human. Gutted," Cowboys' radio voice Brad Sham tweeted.

Games on @dallascowboys Radio are thanks to engineering wizardry of Ted Nichols-Payne who passed suddenly today. We humbly ask our family of listeners to keep good thoughts for his 3 daughters & commit a random act of kindness in Ted's honor. He'd love that! Kindest person ever! pic.twitter.com/G23uTfcyHe — KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) July 11, 2022

Got off the river after fishing with my son. You look at your messages and you just sense it won’t be good news. And it wasn’t. Our beloved engineer for our Cowboys broadcasts, Ted Nichols Payne, died suddenly today. 56 years old and as gentle a soul as you will find. RIP,TNP pic.twitter.com/GF7RUvrjSJ — Babe Laufenberg (@BabeLaufenberg) July 11, 2022

Longtime Cowboys and Rangers radio network engineer, Ted Nichols-Payne, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at age 56.



I did not know him well but those who did, adored him.



And he will forever have the greatest mic check of all time. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4md3LAz67b — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) July 10, 2022

Ted Nichols-Payne was world class - as an engineer and a human. Worked with him on everything from high school football to college football to one night in the Cowboys radio booth. Quick wit, gentle soul, and he made everyone sound their best. Not believing this. RIP TNP. — Ted Emrich (@tedemrich) July 10, 2022

We are devastated. In shock. Sending love and the warmest condolences to Ted’s family and good friends. Ted was the best. He cared deeply about the quality of his work and the people that he loved. Gone way too soon. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/OeKz1co1yT — Matt Hicks (@radiohicksie) July 10, 2022

Shocked and saddened at this news. Ted was always wonderful to be around; an excellent colleague.

My condolences to Ted’s family.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/EJR1J6bdZB — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 11, 2022