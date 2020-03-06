Texas Ranger statue at Dallas Love Field to be removed, officials say

City of Dallas officials said an excerpt from an unreleased book prompted the decision to remove the statue.

A statue of a Texas Ranger will be removed from Dallas Love Field, city officials confirmed.

The statue, called Texas Ranger of 1960, was donated to the city in 1963, according to a spokesperson.

Texas Ranger Capt. Jay Banks was the model for the statue. He was a Ranger with Company B in Dallas, according to a listing for the statue on the Love Field website.

The decision to remove the statue was prompted by the release of an excerpt of an unreleased book, the city spokesperson said.

The city did not have a date for when the statue would be removed. Officials said they were trying to figure out logistics for the removal.

At the time the statue was donated, city officials said, there was no policy in place to review public art donations.

It will "be relocated to storage until a broader community dialogue about its display in a prominent location can take place," spokesperson Chris Perry said in a written statement.