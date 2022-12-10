North Texas police departments send messages of support to Dallas Police, family of killed officer

"We invite our community to join us in prayer for the @DallasPD officer critically hurt last night," the Grapevine Police Department tweeted Wednesday.

DALLAS — As many from the Dallas Police community continue to mourn the loss of a North Texas officer who recently died, others from across the community are sending messages of support and prayer for those close to the fallen officer.

Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano died after a crash with a wrong-way driver in southern Dallas late Tuesday night, Chief Eddie Garcia announced.

Arellano, 25, who had a young son and girlfriend, died "after a brave fight," Garcia tweeted.

Garcia said Arellano died of head injuries suffered in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard.

Soon after news broke of this tragic death, police departments from across North Texas started sending messages through social media for both the Dallas Police Department along with friends and family of Arellano.

Officer Jacob Arrellano’s body being escorted from Methodist to Medical Examiner’s office. pic.twitter.com/FCS9jgqXDs — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) October 12, 2022

Arlington Police Department

The Arlington Police Department posted two separate messages on Twitter Wednesday:

"We're praying for the recovery of this @DallasPD officer and sending our love to his family, friends, and DPD family."

"We join @DallasPD in mourning the loss of Officer Arellano. Sending all our love to his family, his friends, his brothers and sisters in blue, and the entire Dallas Community."

Al Jones, who is the Chief of Police for the City of Arlington, also sent his own message to Chief Garcia:

"Chief Garcia, on behalf of @ArlingtonPD, I want to extend our deepest condolences. Our hearts and our prayers are with Officer Arellano's family and his @DallasPD family."

Fort Worth Police Department

The Fort Worth Police Department sent a message on Twitter related to Arellano's death:

"Our sincere condolences to the family of Officer Arellano and to @DallasPD for the loss of one of their officers."

Our sincere condolences to the family of Officer Arellano and to @DallasPD for the loss of one of their officers. https://t.co/pSlLHM3h7z — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) October 12, 2022

Garland Police Department

The Garland Police Department posted a Tweet Wednesday afternoon:

"We extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Officer Jacob Arellano and the members of the Dallas Police Department."

Grand Prairie Police Department

The Grand Prairie Police Department sent a Tweet at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday for Dallas Police:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dallas Police Department. Rest in peace, brother."

Grapevine Police Department

The Grapevine Police Department posted two separate messages on Twitter related to Arellano's death:

"We invite our community to join us in prayer for the @DallasPD officer critically hurt last night. Our blue family offers our full support."

"Sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of @DallasPD Officer Jacob Arellano. We invite our community to join us in prayer as members of our blue family grieve this loss."

Sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of @DallasPD Officer Jacob Arellano. We invite our community to join us in prayer as members of our blue family grieve this loss. https://t.co/L7xxfC9HWY — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) October 12, 2022

Irving Police Department

The Irving Police Department sent out a message of support Wednesday afternoon:

"We send our deepest condolences to the family, @dallaspd and friends of Officer Jacob Arellano, who passed away after being struck by a wrong-way driver on the way to work."

Lake Worth Police Department

Lake Worth Police Department’s Chief of Police J.T. Manoushagian sent a message to Chief Garcia Wednesday:

"On behalf of all of us @lakeworthpd, our deepest condolences, @DPDChiefGarcia. May Ofc. Arellano rest in eternal peace, and may his family, friends, and teammates be forever comforted."

Plano Police Department

Plano Police Department

The Plano Police Department responded to Chief Garcia's initial Tweet that named Arellano as the killed officer