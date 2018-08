There are a lot of new proud daddies at one North Texas fire department.

Waxahachie Fire-Rescue recently shared pics of 12 smiling firemen holding 13 babies. But you should add two to that number, because according to the fire department, there have been 15 babies born over the last year.

Waxahachie Fire-Rescue

"The police had their "lip sync challenge" and it looks like the FD had the "baby making" challenge," wrote Aaron Harwell on their Facebook post.

Congrats, guys!

