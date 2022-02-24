'This is step one': Texas student says she has a lifetime of activism ahead of her after winning national award

Channing Hill is the 2021 NAACP Youth Activist of the Year. She's in California to be part of the nationally broadcast awards show celebrations.

EULESS, Texas — A college student from Euless, Texas has landed a national award for her activism while away at school.

Channing Hill is the 2021 NAACP Youth Activist of the Year. She's in California to be part of the nationally broadcast award show celebrations.

"It makes me feel incredible," Hill said. "I am just so proud of myself and my friends, and the conviction we displayed in the last semester."

Hill is currently the president of the NAACP Howard University Unit. She's pursuing a bachelor's degree before heading to law school.

Hill led a 34-day peaceful sit-in protest at Howard last semester about housing conditions. Hill said it's just the start of being a voice for others.

"I am just so proud of myself and my friends, and the perseverance, and the conviction we displayed throughout the last semester," Hill said. "This is step one. This is ground zero. I am 20 years old. I have a lifetime of activism to look forward to."

The NAACP accepts nominations for the award each year. Shevann Steuben, who serves as president of the NAACP Texas Youth & College Division, submitted Hill's name for the award.

Hill is the daughter Star Telegram Sports Reporter Clarence Hill Junior. He calls his daughter his hero. That even comes as a surprise to Hill because all her life she has called Clarence her hero.