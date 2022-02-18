Plano native competing in semifinals of Jeopardy! National College Championship

"I was clicking on the pen at home to prepare for this," Plano's Jaskaran Singh said during an interview with Jeopardy!

PLANO, Texas — A Plano native will compete in the semifinals of Friday night's Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Plano's Jaskaran Singh attends the University of Texas at Austin and is one of six semifinalists left. This event started with 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country during nine days of competition.

"My parents have been telling me probably every year probably since I was 12 or 13 to try out, so I've been taking the online test," Singh said during an interview with Jeopardy!

Singh won last Friday's quarterfinals with a question about Ukraine and earned $19,900. He defeated Max Niles from Brown University and Sarah Salisbury from the University of Southern California.

"Watched a lot of Jeopardy episodes previously," Singh said. "I was clicking on the pen at home to prepare for this."

So far, Singh has attempted to buzz in 40 times and successfully done so 28 times, according to statistics from the Jeopardy! website. This 70% success rate is the 4th highest of all remaining contestants.

Singh also has given 27 correct answers and only three incorrect answers going into the semifinals.

A Texas-sized welcome to our third #JeopardyCollegeChampionship Game 8 contestant, Jaskaran Singh, a Senior at @UTAustin studying Finance and Economics! 👋 pic.twitter.com/MiWFGIMyGh — ABC (@ABCNetwork) February 12, 2022

Singh wasn't the only North Texas native competing in the championship.

Dallas native Toussaint Pegues competed in the quarterfinals. Pegues started school at The Lamplighter School before moving over to St. Mark’s. He’s now a senior at Cal Tech.

Pegues went into Final Jeopardy! in second place with $5,000. However, he gave the wrong answer with his final wager of $4,999, which brought him down to $1.

Pegues lost to Emmey Harris of the University of Minnesota.