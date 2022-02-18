Movie reviews: 'Uncharted' is fun but not exactly off the charts

Spider-man has a brand new gig! Tom Holland plays 'Nathan Drake' in "Uncharted," based on the popular PlayStation games.

DALLAS — Let's review the latest movies to hit theaters this week!

UNCHARTED

Spider-man has a brand new gig! Tom Holland plays 'Nathan Drake' in "Uncharted," based on the popular PlayStation games. He's a grown-up orphan who works as a pick-pocket bartender in New York. Enter Mark Wahlberg, who recruits him to help track down a missing treasure that might also lead him to his long-lost brother. Wahlberg plays Victor Sullivan, if you know the games. Are his intentions pure? We'll see. The treasures are Magellan's gold pieces, missing for centuries. A gold cross up for auction is the first part of the puzzle, but they'll have to fight off Antonio Banderas and his hench-woman for it. When they head off to Barcelona, another young woman could be helpful, or she could be trouble.

As many movies with the COVID pause, this one's been waiting to come out, and was in development even longer before that. Wahlberg was attached to play the younger role at one time. There is plenty of action here for the web-slinging star, Holland. I'm not a gamer, so I don't know how well the leads are cast, but he and Wahlberg have a teasing chemistry between them, and it's fun to watch. Much of the puzzle-solving comes way too easy, and some of the green-screen work lacks depth. I'd call this an enjoyable adventure, but "Uncharted" is not exactly off the charts.

(Columbia Pictures. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 56 mins. In Theaters Only)

DOG

Who wouldn't want to be buddies with Channing Tatum! In his new movie "Dog," you guessed it - his buddy-in-waiting is a dog! And the relationship gets off to a rough start. The dog named 'Lulu' was a war hero who can't shed her aggressions. Tatum's character, 'Briggs,' is an Army Ranger with a brain injury. He badly wants to get back in action. So, he cuts a deal with a higher-up. He'll deliver 'Lulu' to a special event (I don't want to it give away) if the higher-up gives him clearance to go back to the war zone.

Tatum isn't just an actor-for-hire. The story is inspired by his own dog and a road trip they took just before the end of her life. He is a first-time director, here.. actually co-directing with his good friend and "Magic Mike" co-producer, Reid Carolin. And in case you wondered, 'Lulu' is played by a trio of Belgian Malinois based on the skills needed for particular scenes. I can't help but think Tatum will get some flack for a scene where he pretends to be blind, using 'Lulu' as his seeing-eye dog in order to get a free hotel room. Once there, 'Lulu' chases after a Middle Easterner based on his dress. I found it the scenario to be a little tone-deaf. Overall, though, this is a heartwarming movie.

(MGM. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 41 mins. In Theaters Only)

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

"The Worst Person in the World" is from Norway. Joachim Trier's last in his so-called "Oslo Trilogy." It's also Oscar-nominated for International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay. Renate Reinsve stars as 'Julie,' a 30-something woman who can't figure out her future. That's most of us at that age, right? We meet her as a medical student, but her career path is unclear. She's also restless in the relationship department. Does she want to get married? Does she want kids? It's time to figure these things out, but uncertainties and insecurities get the best of her. Maybe her new lover, an older graphic comic book artist, holds the answer, or maybe not. Maybe it will be the new guy who catches her eye.

The movie is split into chapters like a book, but it moves seamlessly.. fueled by Julie's free-spirited nature tinged with melancholy. How Reinsve is not nominated for Best Actress is beyond me. She is marvelous and appears in almost every scene. One scene after Julie ingests 'magic mushrooms' has images some might find offensive, but this is one of the best films of the year. Had I been able to see it before I made my "best of" list, it would have definitely made it. My hope is it won't be Americanized, but you know the good ones often are. Paging Dakota Johnson for the lead, but Hollywood, please resist!