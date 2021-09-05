Man accused of intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed two people in Garland

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on westbound Texas 66, between Dexham and Centerville roads.

GARLAND, Texas — A 30-year-old man was arrested in a fatal crash that killed two people in Garland early Sunday morning, police said.

Gustavo Huerta Jr. faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to a police news release.

Police said it appeared that an SUV, driven by Huerta, rear-ended a car, causing it to hit a concrete barrier and overturn into a ditch. The car then caught fire, and two people inside the car died.

Police said Huerta stayed at the scene. The investigation "led officers to believe Huerta was impaired," the news release said. More information was not released.

Huerta was arrested and taken to the Garland jail. His bond had not yet been set Sunday morning.