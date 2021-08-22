Driver critically injures pedestrian in Deep Ellum, hits police horse, police say

The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Elm Street, where the suspect began driving erratically at a high speed, police said.

DALLAS — A driver was arrested after police said he critically injured a pedestrian, rammed his vehicle into another car and struck a police horse in Deep Ellum early Sunday.

The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Elm Street, where the suspect began driving erratically at a high speed, police said.

On westbound Elm, the driver rammed his pickup truck into a car that had two people inside of it. They weren't injured.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, also hit a pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect also hit a Dallas police horse but the horse was not injured.

The suspect was arrested after two wheels came off his truck, bringing it to a halt, police said. He was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Ross Avenue.