It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are resorting their tried-and-true method for staying cool: Splooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday.

So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends.

No, not your dog.

We're talking about squirrels.

Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are resorting their tried-and-true method for staying cool: Splooting.

Let us explain.

You probably have seen your dog do this move: Laying on their stomach, all fours sprawled across the floor. It's simple. It's relaxing. And it's pretty cute, too.

Now we're in the stage of summer when even frenetic squirrels simply have to slow down and sploot.

WFAA Daybreak anchor Kara Sewell spotted a couple squirrels cooling off via the sploot.

A viewer's follow-up to Kara's tweet produced this incredibly cute pic:

Ahhh thanks! Didnt know what was going on here. pic.twitter.com/xhhEcKqCkW — cat97 (@dcwildcat97) July 20, 2022

And Dallas Texas TV shared a video of a particularly clever squirrel splooting across a sidewalk vent for maximum cooling effect.

All of us today pic.twitter.com/cEFVNthFzK — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) July 19, 2022

The noted squirrels Facebook account, Squirrels of UT, at the University of Texas at Austin once explained the benefits of splooting for squirrels, as they don't sweat or pant.

KENS 5 last week also pointed out the splooting squirrels of San Antonio, where the city's police chief spotted a squirrel cooling off in the shade. The chief worried the squirrel was dead.