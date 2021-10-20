COVID-19 updates: State officials report fewer than 10,000 daily cases in 26 of last 28 days

The state's current 14-day average of hospitalizations is 4,246.

TEXAS, USA — State health officials reported 3,987 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, down from 4,964 cases Tuesday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases reported in 26 of the last 28 days.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

Dallas County reports 19 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

These ranged in age from a Dallas woman in her 30s to a Dallas man in his 90s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 4,911 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 556 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to local health officials.

Of the new cases, 223 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests

There have now been 339,982 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Total of 556 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 19 Deaths, Including 223 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/vcEHDpmY2X — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 20, 2021

Tarrant County health officials report 471 hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 471 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from 456 the previous day.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 10% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Fort Worth woman in her 30s to a Fort Worth man in his 80s.

There were also 489 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 358,283 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 2,624,034 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Collin County health officials report 178 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 178 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. This is down from 188 on Monday, the last day the county reported these statistics.

COVID-19 patients make up 7% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 65 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 137 on Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 136, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has 5 ICU beds currently available

Denton County Public Health reported there are five ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

There are currently 93 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, which the statistic has remained at since Monday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 100 every day since Saturday.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 109 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 349 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 106,088 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 207,226 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,623 have received their second dose and 1,225 have received their third dose.

State officials report 4,739 hospitalizations

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 4,739 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 4,953 the previous day.

The last time the state's statistic was this low was when there were 4,626 hospitalizations on July 25.

In the past eight days, state hospitalizations have dropped by 1,345 from 6,084 to 4,739.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 5,871 hospitalizations.

Texas adds 24 new daily cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 24 new daily cases, including children and employees, in Texas child care facilities Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Sept. 29.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.