These Texas cities are some of the most diverse in the country, study finds

Is your city one of them?

DALLAS — A number of Texas cities are some of the most diverse in the country, a new report from WalletHub found.

Houston, Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth all made the top 25 most diverse cities in America.

Here's how they stacked up:

1. Houston

4. Dallas

8. Arlington

25. Fort Worth

The personal finance website added up scores across five diversity categories with 13 metrics to come to its ranking of more than 500 cities in the U.S.

Those five categories were:

Socioeconomic

Cultural

Economic

Household

Religious

None of the Texas cities ranked within the top 25 for any of the individual categories, but their combined scores led to the overall ranking.

Austin, however, ranked third in the country for its socioeconomic diversity. Texas' capital city came in at 38 overall on the list.