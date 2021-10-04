These 3 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods are the best places to live in Texas, study says

Think you live in the best area of Dallas-Fort Worth? See if your neighborhood ranked among the Top 10.

DALLAS — North Texas leads the Lone Star State according to the newly released Best Places to Live rankings from Niche.com. Of the Top 10 best neighborhoods to live in Texas, six — including No. 1, 2 and 3 — are in Richardson.

In addition to being No. 1 in the state, Richardson’s Cotton Creek South neighborhood was No. 5 among the best places to live in America this year.

This is the seventh consecutive year Niche has released rankings — this year, 228 cities and over 18,500 towns and neighborhoods were included.

The rankings provide a comprehensive evaluation of an area's overall livability and grade each based on affordability, performance of public schools, diversity and more. The data used to compile the rankings comes from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the CDC, in addition to resident reviews and proprietary Niche.com data.

For Texas, the Top 10 neighborhoods to live are:

1. Cotton Creek South (Richardson)

2. Heights Park (Richardson)

3. Canyon Creek South (Richardson)

4. Old Enfield (Austin)

5. Timberbrook (Plano)

6. Alamo Heights (San Antonio)

7. Preston Highlands (Dallas)

8. Canyon Creek North (Richardson)

9. Terrell Hills (San Antonio)

10. Gateway (Austin)

All of the D-FW's Top 10 places received an A+ score from the site.