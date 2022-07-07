Teen arrested for shooting friend while live-streaming, Garland police say

Police said the teen was holding two guns when one was discharged.

GARLAND, Texas — A 16-year-old girl was arrested for manslaughter after shooting her 18-year-old friend, while the two were live-streaming, Garland Police said Thursday.

On July 5, officers responded to an apartment in the 1700 block of Apollo Road. That’s when they found the victim, who they identified as Princess Omobogie, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Garland police said their investigation revealed Omobogie was using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns. One of the two guns discharged, striking Ombogie, police said.

Omobogie initially survived and was transported to a local hospital, but died of her injuries just two days later.

Police are not naming Omobogie’s friend because she’s a minor. She was transported to the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.