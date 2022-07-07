Suspect identified in killing of Dallas teen in May, police say

On Thursday, police identified a suspect and asked the public for their help in finding him.

DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect in the killing of a teenager in Dallas in April, police announced Thursday.

Deandre Hamilton, 18, is wanted in the shooting death of Salvador Milan, 17, according to a police news release.

Police on April 4 found Milan dead of a multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Keeler Street, near Interstate 45 and U.S. 175.

Milan was in the front passenger of a four-door black car. He died at the scene and more information was not released.

Police did not release more information about how investigators tied Hamilton to the shooting.