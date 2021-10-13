2 arrested after police find stolen cars, parts worth nearly $665,000

Mansfield police said detectives found 27 stolen vehicles and numerous unidentified parts that had been removed.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Two men are in police custody after a tip led police to find a cache of reportedly stolen cars and parts, combined worth nearly $665,000.

According to Mansfield police, the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force got a tip on Sept. 14 from the Italy Texas Police Department about a place off S. Highway 77 that reportedly contained stolen vehicles and parts.

Investigators obtained two search warrants for the premises in Italy, and during the execution of the warrants, Mansfield police said detectives found 27 stolen vehicles and numerous unidentified parts that had been removed from the vehicles.

Police reported the recovered vehicles were valued at $578,175, according to estimates from National Automobile Dealers Association. Meanwhile, the recovered parts were valued at $86,802, making the combined total of recoveries estimated to be at $664,997.

The joint-investigation resulted in two arrests, according to police. Adedeji Awoniyi, 33, and Theria Mitchell, 50, were both arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft greater than $300,000.