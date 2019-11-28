FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were injured in a shooting at the Dalworth Inn, Fort Worth police say.

According to authorities, the incident occurred Wednesday evening near the 812 block of E Felix Street.

The suspect shot one person in the abdomen, according to police. That victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second victim was shot in the hand while exiting his room. Authorities say he was treated then released at the scene.

Fort Worth police are still searching for the suspect. They say he ran from the hotel after shooting the two victims.

At this time, a detailed description of the suspected shooter has not been released.

