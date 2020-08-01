ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington drivers can expect lane closures and traffic delays for the next three months at the intersection of Abram and Cooper Streets.

Crews will make improvements to stormwater infrastructure and road paving, according to the city of Arlington.

The work started December 6. Two southbound and two northbound lanes will be open at all times, according to the city, but traffic delays still affected drivers like Gary Limas.

“The lights take forever," Limas said. "Sometimes they shut down the street. It’s really going to affect everybody [driving] both ways.”

The project is the final phase of the city’s Abram Street rebuild project, which started in March 2018. The project has brought significant changes, according to the city, including:

More than 77,000 linear feet of cables for electricity, communication, fiber optic, traffic signals and irrigation lines.

Installation of 57 sidewalk ramps compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Approximately 33,000 square yards of concrete roadway, median and sidewalk paving.

Installation of 4,000 linear feet of pipes for stormwater system improvements.

Installation of 6,640 linear feet of water lines and 2,300 linear feet of sanitary sewer lines.

Installation of 2,200 square yards of decorative brick pavers in the roadway and sidewalks.

Click here to learn more about the lane closures and Abram Street project.

More on WFAA: