Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Mansfield ISD high school

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Timberview High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school Wednesday, Mansfield school district officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Mansfield Independent School District officials said the student, whose name is not being released, will face criminal charges and be disciplined through the district's student code of conduct.

Timberview is located in Arlington but is part of the Mansfield district.

School officials in a letter to parents said a "parent notification" led to a search of the student's backpack, where a gun was found. District police arrested the student.

More information about the incident was not released by officials, who said they are still investigating.

School officials said they planned to have an increased police presence at the school moving forward, including additional random wand searches. Counselors will also be available for anyone who needs to talk about the incident.

"We know this news is upsetting to our parents, students and staff," the letter said.

District officials urged parents to reminder their children to report any suspicions about a student having a gun. The Mansfield district also has a website where anyone can report safety concerns.

Timberview High School is where a shooting happened in October 2021 in which two people -- a 15-year-old student and a 25-year-old teacher -- were shot, and two others were hurt during the incident, which officials said started during a fight.