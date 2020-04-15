A south Fort Worth woman was attacked and killed in her own home by a dog in March, Fort Worth Animal Care & Control said Tuesday.

Fort Worth Animal Control said the attack happened the night of March 28 when 60-year-old Sharon Baldwin, who was using a wheelchair, either "ran over the dog with her wheelchair and/or fell on top of the dog."

The dog, a pitbull terrier, then bit Baldwin on her shoulder, arm and neck, killing her.

The dog had been found by another man living at the house with the woman. He was the one who called Animal Control. He had been keeping the dog at the house while he was looking for the dog's owner. He told Animal Control there had been no prior incidents.

The man who found the dog surrendered the dog to Animal Control, which euthanized the dog. Animal Control told WFAA it doesn't know the age or gender of the dog at this time.

