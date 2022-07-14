Fort Worth detective accused of burglary after confronting teens over theft allegation, PD says

Officers had responded on July 8 to a burglary-in-progress call after residents reported that a man had forced himself into their home with a gun, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police detective faces a burglary charge after officials said he confronted teenagers in their home, accusing them of theft, according to a police news release.

Bryan Lafaurie, a digital forensics detective, was off duty when the incident happened on July 8, police officials said.

Lafaurie on Tuesday turned himself into the Tarrant County jail on a charge of burglary.

When the officers arrived, they learned that Lafaurie had gone into the home "to confront teenagers he suspected of stealing his personal property earlier in the day," the news release said.

More information about the theft allegations was not released.

On Tuesday, detectives with the police department's special investigations unit obtained an arrest warrant for Lafaurie on the burglary charge.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted," police officials said in a statement.