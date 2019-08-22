FORT WORTH, Texas — Newly released body-camera video shows an 18-year-old man pointing a gun at Fort Worth police as he ran away from officers.

The video was edited and released by Fort Worth police less than 24 hours after a deadly, officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday.

Police officials say they made the decision to hold a news conference after "misinformation was going around on social media."

During the news conference Thursday, Police Chief Ed Kraus said posts circulating on social media claimed Amari Malone was unarmed and shot in the back by officers.

"We felt the need to expedite the released of the video to show what happened out there," Kraus said.

The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of Boca Raton Boulevard in east Fort Worth near I-30 and 820.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Chris Daniels, a spokesperson for Fort Worth Police, told WFAA that officers came to the area before 5:45 p.m. to talk with Malone, who was a person of interest in a recent unsolved homicide.

RELATED: 1 dead in Fort Worth shooting involving police, officials say

Authorities say as officers approached Malone, he fled and drew a handgun from his waistband.

The edited bodycam video released by Fort Worth police shows one of the officers say, "Hey man, let me talk to you for a second."

The tone in the video quickly changes and an officer is heard yelling, "He’s got a gun, he’s got a gun, he’s got a gun!"

At that point in the video, officers open fire and strike Malone. At least four police officers have been placed on standard paid leave during the investigation, Kraus confirmed.

Malone was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed Wednesday's shooting is asked to contact the Major Case Unit at 817-392-4430.