This story has been updated throughout.

A person is dead following a shooting involving Fort Worth police Wednesday night in the 5800 block of Boca Raton Boulevard in east Fort Worth near I-30 and 820, at 5:45, police said.

No officers were hurt, police said.

Around 5:45 p.m., a Fort Worth police officer spotted the person, a possible suspect in a recent homicide, police said. The person pulled a gun and then ran from police. Then that person "turned and displayed the gun at the officers," police said.

An officer fired and hit the person, police said. The person later died after being transported to a local hospital, police said.

