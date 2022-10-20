MedStar 911 dispatch, patient care reporting systems disrupted after cyberattack, officials say

At this time, there are no EMS service interruptions, but MedStar says employees were doing manual radio dispatching as systems were being checked.

FORT WORTH, Texas — MedStar’s 911 computer-aided dispatch and patient care reporting systems were affected in a cyberattack Thursday, officials say.

MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky says systems are currently being “diligently scrubbed and methodically being placed back online,” after the attack on the computer network was detected this morning.

At this time, there are no EMS service interruptions, but Zavadsky says employees were doing manual radio dispatching until they were confident the systems were secured.

MedStar said it does not have any evidence indicating there was a breach of patient or 911 records.

By 6 p.m., officials said the system was “slowly coming back.”