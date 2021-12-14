Tarrant County locals, auto shop owner come together to help tornado victims in Kentucky

“Don’t be afraid to not help because you feel like you’re so small," said Haltom City resident Cody Elliot. Elliot is delivering supplies to Kentucky.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Across several states in the South and Midwest towns are unrecognizable after several deadly tornadoes tore through last week.

People who suffered damage to their homes are up against a long road to recovery.

John Firm, the owner of Firm Automotive in Fort Worth, said he’s been following the news closely and felt a passion for helping somehow.



“The destruction… it’s very sad,” Firm said.

He has spent the last 24 hours coordinating his friends together in an effort to do some good.

“There’s so much bad things going on us… to have a little bit of that good light and coming together to share that, we all need that good,” Firm sad.

One of his friends, Haltom city resident Cody Elliott wanted to drive a truckload of supplies to hard-hit Kentucky. Firm reached out to him to find a way, so he reached out to a friend who runs a church in Kentucky. As of Monday, the governor of Kentucky confirmed 74 people dead.



“She said, oh glad you called me my church is doing the distribution of goods that people need to rebuild their houses with. So, that’s what we put together. A load of chainsaws, tarps, wheelbarrow, things that people can use to rebuild with,” Firm said.

Cody Elliott and his son, Spencer, loaded all of the donated supplies onto a trailer and hit the road at sunrise on Tuesday. They spoke to WFAA during their road trip Tuesday afternoon.

“I was in church Sunday listening to the sermon, and instantly, I knew what I was gonna do,” Cody said.

Together, friends across Tarrant County came together to pull off the delivery of donated supplies.

It all started with a simple social media post amongst church and neighborhood friends. Overnight, Cody and Spencer loaded an entire truckload of supplies and decided to drive it to a church in Kentucky themselves.

“It’s like that old saying, one drop in a bucket and before long the bucket’s full,” Cody said. “Don’t be afraid to not help because you feel like you’re so small, because all the small people together, it comes together and it makes a large group.”