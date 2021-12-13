Volunteers preparing to spend weeks helping victims impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky

Volunteers with Texas Baptist Men are loading up the trailers and preparing to head to Kentucky to help survivors of the deadly tornadoes.

The death toll in Kentucky rose to 74 people, and 109 are still unaccounted for, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

More than 1,000 homes were damaged in the state. The governor said there were at least four tornadoes, one which stayed on the ground for 200 miles.

The crews with Texas Baptist Men are bringing tarps, wood, showers, chainsaws and feeding equipment. Two to three teams will be deployed this week with around 12 to 17 people per team.

More will be sent as needed. Each deployment is around seven to ten days at a time.

David Wells, director of disaster relief with Texas Baptist Men, said, "Any time we have a major disaster, we want to bring help, hope and healing to the hurting people."

TBM will also have a chaplain with each crew to help people with emotional support. "We are ready to go to any one of those sites and be of help in those areas," said Wells.