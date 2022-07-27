Reentry program in Tarrant County prepares 24 inmates for life after prison

The program helps the inmates find jobs, housing and build skills. Half of them are veterans.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Twenty-four inmates in Tarrant County are choosing a new life.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn said the group graduated from a new prisoner reintegration program called Pathways to Helping Offenders Pursue Excellence or Pathways to H.O.P.E.

The program prepares inmates for life after prison by helping them find jobs, housing and build skills.

The program required the completion of a 40-hour class that focused on financial training, resume writing and job skills.

Post-graduation, each inmate waits to be released from jail so they can finish another 18-month program with Pathways to H.O.P.E with the support of a mentor.

That mentor will help them reintegrate into society.

Waybourn said similar programs around the country have reduced recidivism rates from 70% into the single digits.