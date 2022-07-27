'I’m, like, so excited to come!:' Incoming UNT ELEVAR student excited to move to Denton after winning gold at Special Olympics

Pilar Rivera is getting everything in order for her big move to Denton in August, which includes packing her gold medals from the Special Olympics USA Games.

DENTON, Texas — Pilar Rivera, 20, is getting everything in order for her big move to Denton in August.

She’s about to join the Mean Green family as a first-year student in the ELEVAR program.

“I’m like so excited to come!” the Austin native told WFAA.

We told you about this brand-new program back in May. This postsecondary education program for students with intellectual disabilities just wrapped up its first school year last spring. Now, UNT ELEVAR is getting ready to welcome its second round of first-year students in August, including Rivera.

“It is my dream to come. Like, I got accepted!” Rivera said.

And Rivera is bringing some serious hardware to her dorm in Denton after competing in the Special Olympics USA Games in June.

She won silver in the all-around and uneven bars and gold in vault and balance beam.

“From Austin, Texas, Pilar Rivera got first place in balance beam. It’s like, ahhh!!! Got excited!” Rivera said.

ESPN even featured her on their Instagram page!

For Rivera, the medals are just the cherry on top of an experience that pushed her to grow as an athlete -- and as a person.

“I’m going to challenge myself. Hard and hard, I have worked on gymnastics,” Rivera said. “If you still lose, you’re always going to be proud of yourself no matter what.”

She’s no doubt proud of all the medals. But she’s even prouder to be bringing that winning mentality to campus this fall. And she’s grateful to have a strong support system behind her.