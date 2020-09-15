34-year-old Tarrant County inmate dies from 'unknown medical emergency,' officials say

He is the ninth Tarrant County jail detainee to die in custody this year, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

An inmate of the Tarrant County jail died Monday from what officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office described as an "unknown medical emergency."

The inmate, 34-year-old Andre Wilson, was taken to JPS Hospital, where he died around 5:30 p.m. after "life-saving measures were taken," officials said.

The Texas Rangers are now conducting an investigation into his death because the medical emergency occurred while Wilson was in custody.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information.