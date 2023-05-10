Tarrant County commissioners deny funding to local Girls Inc. chapter

Republican commissioners worried the group is pushing its national leaders' political stances. But local employees said their chapter's work was "misrepresented."

FORT WORTH, Texas — A local organization will now depend on donations to continue a program that's helped mostly low-income, non-white girls in Fort Worth's Diamond Hill and North Side neighborhoods for more than a decade.

For the first time in 15 years, Tarrant County commissioners Tuesday denied funding to Girls Inc. of Tarrant County. The award, paid for with a state grant, was worth more than $115,000. Republican commissioners expressed concern the group is pushing its national leaders' stances on social and political issues, particularly abortion and sexuality.

"A look at their website and their social media tells you the social change they advocate for, and it's one-sided," county judge Tim O'Hare said Tuesday.

But Girls Inc. of Tarrant County president and CEO Jennifer Limas argues the chapter's work was "misrepresented."

"I'd be happy to sit down with anybody who has questions about the work we do and impact we make," Limas said. "I personally believe that the people of Tarrant County will come together to ensure we have the resources."

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County said it intends to continue offering the "Girl Power" program the money paid for, though it will have to find the cash elsewhere.

A Girls Inc. board member distanced the local chapter from the national group during the commissioners court hearing. O'Hare told her the chapter would have to leave the organization and re-apply for the same grant next year under a new name.

For now, they'll depend on donations to continue the "Girl Power" program.