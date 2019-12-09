The downtown Dallas YMCA location, which is named for T. Boone Pickens, is up for sale.

The decision to sell the building was made before T. Boone Pickens died, YMCA officials said.

The YMCA Board of Directors approved in June a recommendation to sell the downtown property, located on Akard Street. Organization officials said the decision came after more than a year of research.

The building will be put on the market in the coming weeks, YMCA officials said.

'However, the sale of the building will be contingent upon finding the right solution for the Y, our members and community," YMCA leadership said in a written statement announcing the potential sale.

The YMCA is not closing and may still have a facility in downtown.

"We are committed to honoring and maintaining the T. Boone Pickens namesake and having a YMCA presence in the Downtown Dallas area," the statement said.

